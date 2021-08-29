Mueller and Robak recognized in the Best Lawyers

Mueller Robak LLC is proud to announce that firm members William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak were both named by Best Lawyers to their 2022 Best Lawyers in America list.

A special congratulations to Kim M. Robak who was named Best Lawyers 2022 Government Relations Practice "Lawyer of the Year". Mueller or Robak have been named "Lawyer of the Year" seven times.

Mueller and Robak have been named "Best Lawyers" in each of the past 14 years.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. This year’s Best Lawyers rankings were based on an analysis of over 9.4 million peer nominations submitted earlier this year which are divided by geographic region and practice areas before evaluation on the basis of professional expertise. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo an authentication process to make sure they are currently practicing and in good standing.

Mueller and Robak are both graduates of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska College of Law and are admitted to practice law in the State of Nebraska.

Mueller Robak LLC is the premier lobbying and government relations firm in Nebraska. The professionals of Mueller Robak LLC have an active and respected presence before the Nebraska State Legislature and all agencies of state and local government. The firm is located in Lincoln, Nebraska.