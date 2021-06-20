Morgan Stanley's Anderson earns insurance planning dir.

Lincoln, Nebraska— Morgan Stanley announced that Forrest (Frosty) Anderson, a financial advisor in the firm’s Lincoln, Nebraska office has completed the firm’s Insurance Accreditation Program and now holds the insurance planning director (IPD) designation. Recipients of the IPD designation have demonstrated a commitment to, and understanding of, holistic goals-based wealth management planning through the incorporation of insurance solutions into their practice as a foundational component of risk management.

A sound wealth plan involves more than just seeking returns. It also involves mitigating and managing risks, helping clients when the unexpected occurs. Insurance and annuities can help clients plan for and guard against life’s hidden curves—helping protect their assets and their family’s well-being. Financial advisors and private wealth advisors who have achieved the insurance planning director designation can work with clients and provide a higher standard of care around how liability management can be incorporated into their comprehensive wealth plan.