Morgan Stanley's Anderson earns insurance planning dir.

Lincoln, Nebraska— Morgan Stanley announced that Forrest (Frosty) Anderson, a financial advisor in the firm’s Lincoln, Nebraska office has completed the firm’s Insurance Accreditation Program and now holds the insurance planning director (IPD) designation. Recipients of the IPD designation have demonstrated a commitment to, and understanding of, holistic goals-based wealth management planning through the incorporation of insurance solutions into their practice as a foundational component of risk management.
A sound wealth plan involves more than just seeking returns. It also involves mitigating and managing risks, helping clients when the unexpected occurs. Insurance and annuities can help clients plan for and guard against life’s hidden curves—helping protect their assets and their family’s well-being. Financial advisors and private wealth advisors who have achieved the insurance planning director designation can work with clients and provide a higher standard of care around how liability management can be incorporated into their comprehensive wealth plan.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
