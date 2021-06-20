 Skip to main content
Morgan Stanley appoints Ken Koop Senior V.P.

Lincoln, Nebraska - Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that Ken Koop, Jr., a financial advisor and CFP, CRPS in the firm’s wealth management office in Lincoln, Nebraska, has been promoted to senior vice president.

Ken, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 1991, is a native of Omaha. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Ken currently lives in Lincoln with his family.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

2021 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, member SIPC

