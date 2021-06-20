Morgan Stanley appoints Ken Koop Senior V.P.

Lincoln, Nebraska - Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that Ken Koop, Jr., a financial advisor and CFP, CRPS in the firm’s wealth management office in Lincoln, Nebraska, has been promoted to senior vice president.

Ken, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 1991, is a native of Omaha. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Ken currently lives in Lincoln with his family.

