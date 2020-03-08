Miller joins the Clark Enersen Partners as planner

The Clark Enersen Partners, a multi-disciplinary architecture, landscape architecture, and engineering design firm, is proud to welcome Steve Miller, AICP, as associate and planner to the firm. Miller has worked for 25 years in the architecture, engineering, and planning industry as a city planner, community engagement expert, start-up business owner, and practice director.

Prior to joining The Clark Enersen Partners, Miller started an independent consulting practice and served as planning eirector for a national community development company where he directed business and client development efforts, workload management, and communication for 25 planners across the nation.

Miller has served the State of Nebraska, the Lincoln, Nebraska community, and its residents through the Board of Directors for City Impact, Leadership Lincoln, and Nebraska Main Street. He is currently a member of the City of Lincoln Board of Zoning Appeals, Open Data/Open Governance Committee, and the Fire & Rescue Citizens Advisory Committee.

To learn more about The Clark Enersen Partners, please visit clarkenersen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.