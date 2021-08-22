 Skip to main content
Milan Wall wins CDS Distinguished Service Award

The Community Development Society has named Milan Wall, founder and co-director of the Heartland Center for Leadership Development, as winner of the CDS 2021 Distinguished Service Award.

The award is presented annually to a CDS member in recognition of superior and longstanding service to the field of community development. The award noted that throughout Wall's 35-year career at the Heartland Center, he has contributed significantly to both theory and practice affecting communities in the U.S. and abroad.

