Michael Almond promoted

Michael Almond’s most recent role with Lincoln Medical Education Partnership (LMEP) was finance director. Previous to this he has 10 years of progressive accounting experience in the nonprofit and government industry through his previous employers. The promotion of Almond serves to acknowledge his significant contributions to date and expanded leadership role going forward.
Now in its fourth decade, LMEP (www.LMEP.com) has evolved into a multi-dimensional organization offering a variety of healthcare programs and services. Programs include the Lincoln Family Medicine Residency Program and Clinic, the Lincoln Behavioral Health Center, Lincoln Medical Acupuncture, School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP), and Stepping Stones.
You have free articles remaining.
LMEP works in close collaboration and is funded in part by Bryan Health, CHI Saint Elizabeth, The University of Nebraska Medical Center, Lincoln Public Schools, United Way, and many other funders and donors in the region. LMEP is located at 4600 Valley Road Lincoln, NE 68510.