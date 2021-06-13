 Skip to main content
Merrill places in the 2021 Best Places to Work

Merrill Lynch places in the 2021 Best Places to Work.

Merrill is proud to have placed 3rd in the annual Best Places to Work awards under the small business category for the Lincoln, NE market.  

 Merrill is an investing and wealth management division of Bank of America.   A part of the Lincoln business community for over 40 years, Merrill Lynch is a leader in financial planning and banking globally.

Merrill employs approximately 25,000 employees across 630 office locations.  Learn more at Merrill Financial Advisors in Lincoln, NE 68508-2108. Merrill and About Merrill Lynch Professional Wealth Management Services.

