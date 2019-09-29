Megan Woita joins SimpliCity Real Estate

SimpliCity Real Estate is pleased to announce the addition of Lincoln Realtor Megan Woita to their full-service brokerage firm. Woita is looking forward to helping buyers and sellers in Lincoln and surrounding communities.
"Megan has a vast knowledge in multiple areas of real estate. As vice president of the family business, Woita Homes, a premier new construction and remodeling company, she can walk her clients through several options before choosing the right path for their individual needs," said Joe Kubick, SimpliCity co-owner.
SimpliCity Real Estate was founded by Joe Kubick and Ryan Pierce. The company offers top-tier customer service and flexible realty fees while focusing on the needs of everyday homebuyers and sellers.
Contact Megan at 402-480-3903, Megan@WoitaHomes.com