Megan Boldt celebrates fifteen years with NASB

The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) is proud to recognize Megan Boldt, director of ALICAP/Insurance, as she celebrates her 15th year with NASB. Boldt joined NASB as an underwriting specialist for the ALICAP insurance program, before becoming director in 2009.

ALICAP, or the All Lines Interlocal Cooperative Aggregate Pool is a members-only risk management program NASB offers to help school boards obtain quality workers’ compensation and property/casualty insurance coverage at competitive rates. This cost-saving service allows Nebraska schools to benefit from reduced insurance premiums and the Pool’s surplus is returned to the members in the form of a dividend.

“Megan has done a great job adding value for ALICAP members,” added NASB Executive Director, John Spatz. “Under her leadership, our loss control program has grown, we have added new coverages like cyber liability, and we have seen our dividends back to our membership grow to historic highs.”

Congratulations Megan on 15 years with NASB!

NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that provides programs, services and advocacy to strengthen public education for all Nebraskans since 1918. Learn more at: www.NASBonline.org