McLain and Robak named 2021 Top Women Wealth Advisors

Lincoln, Nebraska – May 16, 2021 – Tracey McLain, managing director – investments and Lincoln branch manager, and Susan Robak, managing director – investments, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Lincoln, Nebraska, have been recognized on the 2021 Top Women Wealth Advisors list by Forbes.
This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their minds – helping their clients succeed.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as a Top Women Wealth Advisor,” said Robak. “As investment planning has become more complex, our top priority is to work with our clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals,” said McLain.
With more than 30 years of financial services experience, McLain is a producing manager for the Lincoln branch. Robak has over 25 years’ experience in the financial service industry and holds a master’s degree from the College of Financial Planning and an accounting degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Both are certified financial planner professionals.
Forbes Top Women & Best in State Wealth Advisors
The Forbes 2021 Top Women & Best in State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.
About Wells Fargo Advisors
With $1.8 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2020, Wells Fargo Advisors provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Our vast network of financial advisors, one of the nation's largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), a division within Wells Fargo & Company and one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S.
Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.
Investment and insurance products: not FDIC insured; no bank guarantee; may lose value.
Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors, a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo Advisors associates referenced, when registered, are registered with Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC.