McKenzie Jones, NP, joins Genesis Psychiatric Group LLC

Genesis Psychiatric Group is pleased to welcome Mckenzie Jones, APRN-NP, to their group practice. Jones is a board certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who performs diagnostic evaluations and provides medication management and brief therapy. She has experience working with children, adolescents, and adults.

Prior to joining Genesis, Jones worked for ten years at a local hospital in the adult mental health unit as a staff and charge nurse. In addition, she has served in the military since 2007 and is currently a captain with the United States Army Reserves.

For more information or to schedule an appointment please call 402-454-7454.