Matti Roinila joins ICON Ownership Group

Matti Roinila with Grand Forks, N.D., based ICON Architectural Group, has been added to the firm’s team of company partners. Roinila currently leads ICON’s Lincoln office. He has been with ICON for more than nine years, starting as an intern in 2011. Roinila is a graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a Master of Architecture. He and his wife, Laura, interior designer at ICON, reside in Lincoln with their children.

