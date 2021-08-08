Mary Jane Glade APRN joins CHI Health St. Elizabeth

Recently joining CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Mary Jane Glade, advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), helped initiate the High-Risk Cancer/Genetics Clinic as well as the Multidisciplinary Clinic within St. Elizabeth. These unique clinics provide comprehensive care and screening plans for those at risk of cancer as well as those recently diagnosed or undergoing cancer therapy. Glade has been practicing as a family nurse practitioner for 14 years, completing her Doctor of Nursing Practice at Creighton University.

As a native Lincolnite, she her husband and three children are excited to be part of the Lincoln community. Certified in cancer genetics and risk assessment through the National Consortium of Breast Centers, Glade is eager to provide a much needed service to the community.

“Our goal at St. Elizabeth is to educate those with an increased risk of cancer and provide care that is appropriate for them as well as help those on their cancer journey to understand their diagnosis and treatment options,” says Derek Vance, President of CHI Health St. Elizabeth. “With Mary Jane’s leadership and compassion, we are also excited to provide Lincoln and the region with the first Multidisciplinary Clinic for Breast Cancer Patients.”

The Multidisciplinary Clinic team includes medical, surgical, and radiation oncologists and other specialists who meet with the patient – in a single session – to discuss their diagnosis in detail, including all treatment options. Together with the patient’s input, the team creates a personalized treatment plan, specific to each patient. For more information, contact the High-Risk Oncology Clinic at 402-219-5080.