Martens announced as president of HCAN Lincoln & Sarpy

Home Care Advocacy Network (HCAN) of Lincoln and Sarpy is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Martens as president.

Mr. Martens joins the organization with 17 years of senior care experience and is ready to position HCAN as a premier provider of non-medical services to individuals in the greater Lincoln and Sarpy/Cass markets.

Mr. Martens is an active member of the Nebraska Association for Home Healthcare and Hospice and a diplomatic advocate for senior care issues. Throughout his combined 17 years in the senior care industry, he has grown passionate about working with the senior population. “Senior care is my career and my life. I don’t see myself doing anything different than working with seniors. I thoroughly enjoy it,” he says.

While senior care is the service HCAN offers, Mr. Martens is also an advocate for caregivers. “Our number one core value is to pursue the genuine success of others. If we do this well with our caregivers, they will feel valued, love their jobs, and provide incredible care to our clients”.

Mr. Martens is also a huge proponent of working in tandem with other non-medical agencies. “One of the ways we can best care for seniors is to partner with like-minded agencies. It’s no secret that we are in a critical labor crisis so partnering client care with other trusted providers helps to ensure seniors are receiving all the care they need.”

To learn more about HCAN careers, partnerships, or in-home care, please contact us on our website at www.hcanthrive.com/Lincoln or www.hcanthrive.com/Sarpy or call our offices at 402-287-6171.