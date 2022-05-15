 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark Hunzeker joins Rembolt Ludtke

Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce that Mark Hunzeker has joined the firm as an attorney specializing in real estate development, land use and zoning issues.

“Mark Hunzeker is the dean of real estate development and land use law in Nebraska. Our clients deserve the best. With Mark and the recent addition of partner Ann Post we now have the strongest and best real estate development legal team in the entire state,” said Rembolt Ludtke Chair Tim Clare.

Hunzeker is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska College of Law. He has extensive experience representing property owners and developers across Nebraska in all aspects of real estate transactions, including land acquisitions, zoning changes and permits, subdivisions, covenants, condominiums, home owners associations and tax increment financing (TIF).

“Mark Hunzeker is a respected and accomplished real estate development attorney. I was fortunate to previously practice with and learn from Mark, and I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with him once again to help our clients achieve success,” said Ann Post, Rembolt Ludtke partner and head of the firm’s real estate development, land use and zoning practice. “Mark’s breadth of knowledge and experience will have an immediate impact on our firm and clients.”

Founded over 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP is a full-service business law firm representing a wide-spectrum of companies, public entities and individuals throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit remboltlawfirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

