Mark Canney, former park planner with Lincoln Parks & Recreation, recently joined Ochsner Hare & Hare, the Olsson Studio (the Olsson Studio), as a design manager.
At the Olsson Studio, Canney will specialize in park and recreation master planning and designing urban streetscapes, public gardens and residential areas. Prior to joining the firm, he worked on several major projects, such as Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens and the native prairie landscapes of Union Plaza.
Canney earned a bachelor’s degree in English and psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and he undertook graduate studies in landscape architecture at Kansas State University. His work experience and formal education allow him to collaborate with public- and private-sector clients to develop, create and implement functional, sustainable and meaningful designs.
Outside of work, Canney is active in several professional organizations and serves on the board of Prairie Pines, the Lincoln Art Council and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Maxwell Arboretum, among others.
Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.