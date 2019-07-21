Mark Bacon elevated to principal at BVH Architecture

BVH Architecture is excited to announce that Mark Bacon has been made a principal with the firm. Bacon has served as the design director for BVH for over two years and has been with BVH for almost nine. His dedication to great design and critical practice has helped elevate everything BVH does and his experience continues to help staff of all levels continue to grow. In the past few year’s, Bacon’s hand has been seen on several award-winning projects, including Rangeland Laboratory, St. John Paul II Newman Center, and Scooter’s Coffee Corporate Headquarters.
Prior to joining BVH, Bacon received his post-professional masters of architecture from Kansas State University. Following graduation, he relocated to Pennsylvania to work at Bohlin Cywinski Jackson Architects. During his time at BCJ working on higher education and residential projects, he came to understand there is a profound opportunity to live, practice and teach in the Midwest. Congratulations to Mark Bacon on this achievement!