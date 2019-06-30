Marie Silfer joins Lincoln Journal Star

The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to welcome Marie Silfer to the team as the regional retail advertising manager. Silfer has 20 years of advertising experience in both print and digital media and a proven track record of success for her clients. She was most recently the local advertising manager at The Sun News in Myrtle Beach, S.C., for the McClatchy Company.
She looks forward to meeting local businesses and bringing new and innovative marketing solutions to the market.
To discover how the Lincoln Journal Star can help your business reach your best customer with an affordable solution that produces outstanding results, contact Marie Silfer at 402-473-7216 or msilfer@Journalstar.com