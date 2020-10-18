Marci Regier, RN, BSN joins NE Nursing Consultants

Nebraska Nursing Consultants , celebrating our 30th year, is happy to announce that Marci Regier , RN, BSN has joined our RN contingent. Regier’s broad nursing experience has been in education, public health, home health and developmental disabilities nursing. She has special expertise in care management-- helping clients and families manage the intricacies of their health care.

She fits right in with Nebraska Nursing Consultants. Nebraska Nursing Consultants is a registry of registered nurses in private practice providing consults and care management for elders. We’re on call 24/7. If you go to the emergency room, we go too. Call us at 402-730-0262