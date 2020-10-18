Marci Regier, RN, BSN joins NE Nursing Consultants

Nebraska Nursing Consultants, celebrating our 30th year, is happy to announce that Marci Regier, RN, BSN has joined our RN contingent. Regier’s broad nursing experience has been in education, public health, home health and developmental disabilities nursing. She has special expertise in care management-- helping clients and families manage the intricacies of their health care.
She fits right in with Nebraska Nursing Consultants. Nebraska Nursing Consultants is a registry of registered nurses in private practice providing consults and care management for elders. We’re on call 24/7. If you go to the emergency room, we go too. Call us at 402-730-0262
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.