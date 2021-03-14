Marc Hausmann achieves SIOR designation

NAI FMA Realty Associate Broker Marc Hausmann, CCIM, has achieved the SIOR designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS.

Hausmann joins a select group of over 3,400 commercial real estate professionals worldwide to hold the SIOR title and is one of only 18 in the state of Nebraska to hold this prestigious designation. Candidates for the designation must have completed at least five years of creditable experience in office or industrial real estate, completed sales pre-requisites, met stringent education requirements, and demonstrated professional ability, competency, ethical conduct, and personal integrity.

In 2018, Hausmann also completed the requirements to earn his certified commercial investment member (CCIM) designation. He joins only eight others in the state to hold both designations.

“We congratulate Marc on achieving and adding the prestigious SIOR designation to his already earned CCIM pin,” said Richard Meginnis, NAI FMA Realty president and SIOR designee. “He provides professionalism and superior service to his clients so I’m excited to see another NAI FMA team member join this worldwide group of commercial real estate professionals.”