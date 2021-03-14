Marc Hausmann achieves SIOR designation

NAI FMA Realty Associate Broker Marc Hausmann, CCIM, has achieved the SIOR designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS.
Hausmann joins a select group of over 3,400 commercial real estate professionals worldwide to hold the SIOR title and is one of only 18 in the state of Nebraska to hold this prestigious designation. Candidates for the designation must have completed at least five years of creditable experience in office or industrial real estate, completed sales pre-requisites, met stringent education requirements, and demonstrated professional ability, competency, ethical conduct, and personal integrity.
In 2018, Hausmann also completed the requirements to earn his certified commercial investment member (CCIM) designation. He joins only eight others in the state to hold both designations.
“We congratulate Marc on achieving and adding the prestigious SIOR designation to his already earned CCIM pin,” said Richard Meginnis, NAI FMA Realty president and SIOR designee. “He provides professionalism and superior service to his clients so I’m excited to see another NAI FMA team member join this worldwide group of commercial real estate professionals.”
For 20 years prior to joining NAI FMA in 2015, Hausmann operated multiple successful companies and for 15 years, he had been involved in brokerage and development of projects and most recently served as president and broker of his own real estate firm.
Over the past five year with NAI FMA, Hausmann has successfully executed nearly 190 deals valued at over $75.4 million. He is an active board member for the Food Bank of Lincoln, board member and classroom volunteer for Junior Achievement, and an active member of the group 100’s of Men Who Care Lincoln.
He lives in Lincoln, Nebraska, with his wife, Jennifer, their two children, Alie and Tristan, and Labrador, Jax.