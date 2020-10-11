Madonna welcomes new chief medical officer

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals welcomes Dr. Donald Schmidt as vice president of Medical Affairs and chief medical officer. Dr. Schmidt is board certified in internal medicine with more than 20 years of experience. He will replace Dr. Thomas Stalder, who will retire at the end of the year.

A Nebraska native, Dr. Schmidt received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in Omaha and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). Dr. Schmidt comes to Madonna from Nebraska Internal Medicine, where he was in private practice for 11 years. Prior to that, he served as a hospitalist and later as medical director for the hospitalist program at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Additionally, Dr. Schmidt currently serves on the board of directors for OneHealth Nebraska, an independent physicians association.

"Dr. Schmidt has extensive primary healthcare delivery experience in this community. His clinical abilities, physician practice knowledge and leadership in OneHealth Nebraska position him well for success in his role as Madonna’s Chief Medical Officer. We are excited to have him join our executive team,” said Dr. Paul Dongilli, Jr., Madonna president and CEO.

Dr. Schmidt begins his new role with Madonna on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals offers world-class physical and medical rehabilitation and research. Specializing in brain and spinal cord trauma, stroke and neurological conditions for adults and children, Madonna takes the most medically complex cases. We offer hope and healing and return patients back to their communities at a higher rate than industry benchmarks. Learn more at madonna.org.