Madonna welcomes new board members

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its board of directors for a three-year term. Madonna’s board of directors includes medical, community and business leaders across Omaha and Lincoln.

The new board members are Scott Cassels, Sarah Walker, Ph.D., and Nick Wilwerding. Cassels currently serves as the executive vice president for Kiewit Corporation, one of the country’s largest construction and engineering organizations.

Walker is a professor of management and the vice president of equity, diversity, and inclusion at Creighton University, a prestigious academic institution with Jesuit values. Wilwerding is the president and chief operating officer at Bridges Trust, a respected wealth management firm.

“We are excited to welcome our newest board members,” Paul Dongilli Jr., Ph.D., Madonna’s president and chief executive officer, said. “Dr. Walker, Mr. Cassels, and Mr. Wilwerding bring tremendous business experience to the table. With their help, we can advance Madonna’s reputation as a world-class leader in medical rehabilitation.”

Madonna is a Catholic, nonprofit hospital system that provides physical and medical rehabilitation services to children and adults throughout the nation.