Madonna welcomes Gromowsky, promotes Hedderman & Heydon

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals welcomes Jeff Gromowsky as vice president and physician practice administrator and is excited to announce the promotion of Michael Hedderman to vice president and chief financial officer and Robert Heydon to chief information officer.

Gromowsky brings extensive leadership experience, most recently at Lyman-Richey Corporation where he held positions as director of information technology, vice president of administration and chief financial officer. He previously worked as a consulting manager for Arthur Andersen. In his new role at Madonna, Gromowsky collaborates with the vice president of medical affairs/chief medical officer to ensure the delivery of quality physician services. Additionally, he is responsible for coordinating effective physician clinic operations, managing the hospital’s contracted services and assisting with development of institutional affiliations and other business opportunities.