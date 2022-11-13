Madonna announces new CMO, physician leadership team

Dr. David Gannon has been named the chief medical officer of Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, bringing a wealth of medical expertise to the organization. Gannon, who has previously provided patient care on the Omaha Campus in a consultative role and has served on Madonna’s board of directors since 2017, is no stranger to the hospital’s mission of providing world-class rehabilitation care. He is a board-certified critical care pulmonologist with Nebraska Medicine, and serves as an associate professor in the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine division. In his new role at Madonna, Gannon oversees the medical staff and all aspects of clinical care provided to our patients, ensuring that medical services are in compliance with applicable regulatory and licensing requirements. He also will continue in his clinical role with Nebraska Medicine/UNMC. Gannon graduated with his medical degree from the University of Connecticut. He completed his residency at the Waterbury Hospital Health Center and then a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at the University of Michigan Medical Center.