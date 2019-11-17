{{featured_button_text}}
Mackenzie Slivka appointed COO of Eleanor Creative

Mackenzie Slivka has been an integral part of the Eleanor Creative team for many years, working with internal teams and in client services.

"Mackenzie brings value to all of our Eleanor projects and clients," states Christine Weeks, CEO of Eleanor Creative. "She cares deeply about our company and clients, and brings a unique skill set that provides leadership and oversight as our company continues to grow. Mackenzie’s passion for perfection and experience in the branding and marketing industry has led to masterful strategy and time management for all Eleanor projects, resulting in success for our clients."