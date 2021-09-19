Lueder Construction announces new generation of leaders

Lueder Construction announced that Greg Key has been named CEO after he and Alan Kennedy acquired the outstanding and controlling shares owned by former CEO R. Brad von Gillern. Kennedy has been named president and COO. Other company owners include Derek Schmitz, VP of Operations and Ron Weis, VP of Preconstruction.

“Greg Key has shown outstanding leadership in the role of president,” said von Gillern who has been with Lueder for nearly 30 years. “He came aboard in 2012 and was named president in 2017 when the company was celebrating 133 years in the market. Alan Kennedy joined Lueder in 2019. Together he and Greg led the company through the events of 2020 while also assembling a highly capable team of leaders. With Greg and Alan in these top positions Lueder is teed up to be the most successful it’s ever been.”

“Brad von Gillern is a generous leader and mentor,” said Key. “I admired Lueder Construction for a long time for the company’s tenacity, grit and staying power in a highly competitive industry and market. When Brad invited me to join the team in 2012, I recognized that a solid foundation existed from which to build for the future. The past nearly 10 years have allowed me to couple my passion for leadership and business growth with my ownership desires. I’m honored to lead the company and develop the next generation of leaders as we continue our vision of Positively Impacting Lives. I look forward to working closely with Brad in his new role as director of Business Development, leveraging his deep connections with the Omaha business community.”