Lowry Engstrom to retire from General Excavating

Lincoln, Nebraska, after nearly 45-years of service, General Excavating is announcing the retirement of Senior Project Manager Lowry Engstrom. Mr. Engstrom has been with General Excavating since 1977 and has since worked his way to senior project manager. Lowry’s impact on the growth of General Excavating is profound and his ability to look for solutions when the work got tough will be missed.
