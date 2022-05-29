Local physical therapy clinic becomes PT to the stars

Physical therapist Jeff Booher and Peak Physical Therapy have been selected to be the physical therapy provider for the Celebrity Golf Association. The Celebrity Golf Association is a new golf tour made up of celebrities from all different categories which will help raise money for different charities while exposing a new demographic to the game of golf.
The inaugural tournament was this past weekend in San Diego, where Jeff Booher was on hand to tend to the needs of the celebrities. Booher's background includes being a physical therapist for the PGA Tour along with treating professional athletes from all major sports.