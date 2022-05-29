 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local physical therapy clinic becomes PT to the stars

Physical therapist Jeff Booher and Peak Physical Therapy have been selected to be the physical therapy provider for the Celebrity Golf Association. The Celebrity Golf Association is a new golf tour made up of celebrities from all different categories which will help raise money for different charities while exposing a new demographic to the game of golf.

The inaugural tournament was this past weekend in San Diego, where Jeff Booher was on hand to tend to the needs of the celebrities. Booher's background includes being a physical therapist for the PGA Tour along with treating professional athletes from all major sports.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Dawn Seelhoff, customer application manager, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM); Bob Beck, claims …

Mark Hunzeker joins Rembolt Ludtke

Mark Hunzeker joins Rembolt Ludtke

Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce that Mark Hunzeker has joined the firm as an attorney specializing in real estate development, land …

Watch Now: Related Video

Items and services you shouldn't skimp on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News