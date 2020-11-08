Local IT company makes bold new hire amidst 2020

DataVizion strengthens its experience in driving effective sales and go-to-market plans with their newest addition to the leadership team.

In September of 2020, DataVizion hired Dan Werner as director of sales. Werner will be leading DataVizion’s go-to-market alignment between building solutions, project services teams, marketing, and sales to ensure seamless execution resulting in a positive customer experience.

Werner was born and raised in Colorado, however he has always been a Nebraskan at heart. Werner graduated from UNL with a degree in business finance. He has spent the last 26 years working for Fiserv, Inc. and held various leadership roles throughout his career, most recently as the director of client management operations, where he led teams supporting sales operations and client solutions development.

CEO Kelly Shrad says “I like him [Werner] a lot! He is already showing incredible value in our efforts of strategically advancing how we are growing as a company and what we want to do for our customers.”

DataVizion specializes in professional and managed IT services and solutions from small business to enterprise, throughout the Midwest. Their mission? “Empowering your business with custom IT solutions. Partnering with you to achieve your technology vision. We Design IT. We Deploy IT. We Support YOU!” For more information, check out www.datavizion.com