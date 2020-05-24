Local advisor completes advanced virtual training

Brian Luther of Compass Financial Resources completed his semi-annual training with America’s IRA experts at Ed Slott and Company, LLC by participating in a virtual workshop April 30 – May 1, 2020.
The online workshop, which was attended by members of Ed Slott’s Master Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM, provided in-depth technical training on advanced retirement account planning strategies, estate planning techniques and new tax laws, as well as an in-depth look at the new retirement planning landscape since both the SECURE Act and CARES Act ushered in several significant tax and retirement planning laws since January 1.
“This is already shaping up to be a historical year, and we’re just in May. In January, the SECURE Act single-handedly upended many long-standing retirement rules. Only three months later, the CARES Act brought another wave of temporary retirement law changes for 2020,” said Ed Slott, CPA, founder of Ed Slott and Company, AARP columnist and a nationally recognized IRA expert who was named "The Best Source for IRA Advice” by The Wall Street Journal. “As a member of our advanced training program for four years, I commend Mr. Luther for continuously prioritizing his retirement planning education throughout these rapid and drastic changes. He truly is an essential worker going above and beyond to deliver informed and accurate financial guidance to his clients. With this ongoing training, Brian Luther can offer the latest insight on any necessary updates one may need for their financial plan during and after these uncertain economic times.”
Training highlights from this event included: A look at the CARES Act including the 2020 RMD waiver, coronavirus related distributions and changes to plan loans; SECURE Act provisions and changes effective for 2020; the elimination of the stretch IRA for most beneficiaries and the new 10-year payout rule for beneficiaries; the new SECURE Act rules for special needs trusts and 5 stretch IRA alternatives.
Members of Slott’s Master Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM have year-round access to Slott and Company’s team of retirement experts for consultation on advanced planning topics. The membership also includes step-by-step processes, such as the Complete IRA Care Solution 30-module planning guide and the 2020 Retirement Plan Changes, COVID-19 Retirement Account Relief and Retirement Plan Payouts to Beneficiaries Under the SECURE Act that they can use when working with clients.
“It is said that crisis does not build character—it reveals it,” said Slott. “Leading financial advisors, like the members of our Master Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM, are taking the reins during one of the most uncertain and difficult periods in American history. By staying up-to-speed on the latest retirement and tax laws under both the SECURE and CARES Acts, our members are able to proactively communicate, educate and guide their clients through this changing financial landscape.”
Luther can be contacted for more information on IRA and retirement-related questions. Please visit www.compassnebr.com or call (402) 464-0370.
Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. Ed Slott and Company, LLC., Compass Financial Resources, and the Securities America companies are independent entities. Ed Slott's Master Elite IRA Advisor Group is for investment services only and the endorsement does not extend to investment advisory services. Members pay a fee to be included in the group. Membership does not guarantee success.
