Local advisor completes advanced virtual training

The online workshop, which was attended by members of Ed Slott’s Master Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM, provided in-depth technical training on advanced retirement account planning strategies, estate planning techniques and new tax laws, as well as an in-depth look at the new retirement planning landscape since both the SECURE Act and CARES Act ushered in several significant tax and retirement planning laws since January 1.

“This is already shaping up to be a historical year, and we’re just in May. In January, the SECURE Act single-handedly upended many long-standing retirement rules. Only three months later, the CARES Act brought another wave of temporary retirement law changes for 2020,” said Ed Slott, CPA, founder of Ed Slott and Company, AARP columnist and a nationally recognized IRA expert who was named "The Best Source for IRA Advice” by The Wall Street Journal. “As a member of our advanced training program for four years, I commend Mr. Luther for continuously prioritizing his retirement planning education throughout these rapid and drastic changes. He truly is an essential worker going above and beyond to deliver informed and accurate financial guidance to his clients. With this ongoing training, Brian Luther can offer the latest insight on any necessary updates one may need for their financial plan during and after these uncertain economic times.”