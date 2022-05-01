Liz Shea-McCoy Foundation for The Arts newly established in Lincoln

Liz Shea-McCoy is proud to announce the recent establishment of a new, nonprofit organization, Liz Shea-McCoy Foundation for The Arts, to support and champion creativity and preservation in Lincoln and the State of Nebraska. In a career that’s stretched for decades, Shea-McCoy has distinguished herself as an advocate for Arts Education, Public Art and Nebraska Artists.

An ambassador for the Arts, perhaps Shea-McCoy is best known for her efforts in directing and participating as an artist in more than 14 Public Art Projects, in Lincoln and the State of Nebraska, beginning in 2003 with Tour de Lincoln (Bikes). She consistently strives for excellence in the areas of art exhibition/collaboration/creation/ teaching/preservation and her foundation will serve as a positive and innovative advocate for the ARTS – in Lincoln and the State of Nebraska – focusing on: 1.) Unique activities that encourage exciting, new ideas, problem solving, decision making and increasing self-confidence through imaginative, artistic expression; 2.) Incorporating historic, contemporary and culturally diverse perspectives as springboards of creativity, critical thinking and innovative ways of interpreting the world through artistic expression; 3.) Ongoing restoration of the Tour de Lincoln Bike sculptures (on public property), created for our community’s premier Public Art Project; 4.) Preserving Nebraska’s historic works of Art; 5.) Advocating for Nebraska Artists.

Learning to be creative is a methodical process. Engaging with art – realistic or abstract, in a museum or a park – has the ability to produce human emotion and often challenges us to contemplate different points of view, empathize with others and reflect on the human condition. The premise of this Foundation is supporting Nebraska Artists, nurturing the creative process and acknowledging the importance of the preservation of Nebraska Art – historic and contemporary – as it holds meaning for our citizens and contributes to a feeling of community pride. For all these reasons, Liz Shea-McCoy is honored that her newly formed foundation will debut in Give to Lincoln Day on May 26th.