Lisa Hale reappointed to library board

Lisa Hale has been reappointed to the Library Board of Trustees for Lincoln City Libraries for a seven-year term, through August 31, 2028. Hale has previously served as a trustee to complete the unexpired term of a resigning board member.

Hale is the vice president of customer services for Lincoln Electric System and manages an operating budget of over $11 million and a staff of 60.

In addition to her service on the library board, Hale has volunteered and served on boards of nonprofit agencies, including Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, Quality of Life Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln. She was a finalist for the 2021 Inspire Awards for Excellence in Philanthropy.

The library board is a group of seven residents of Lincoln to whom the administration of the public library is entrusted. The board is an administrative board appointed by the City Council. It is a trustee's obligation to work toward improvement in library services through well-trained staff and efficient use of funds, to support adequate funding, and to promote the best possible use of all library resources.