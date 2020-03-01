Linsey Camplin becomes equal partner at McHenry Haszard

Linsey Camplin becomes equal partner at McHenry Haszard

The law firm of McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp, Burkholder & Blomenberg is pleased to announce that Linsey A. Camplin has become an equal partner in the firm. Camplin, who joined McHenry Haszard in 2014, is a commissioner for the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy and serves on the Board of Directors for Civic Nebraska. Her practice is concentrated in the areas of family and juvenile law, adoptions, criminal law and trial work.

The attorneys at McHenry Haszard Law share the vision of providing quality legal services through the highest degree of ethical conduct. The firm represents individuals and institutions in the areas of corporate and business law, family law, estate planning and administration, criminal law, education law, social security disability and personal injury. Learn more about our firm by visiting www.mchenrylaw.com

