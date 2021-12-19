Lincoln Tent celebrating 50 years

Lincoln Tent Inc. is celebrating 50 years of being a family owned business. Lincoln Tent & Awning was first established in 1905. It was purchased by Tom & Charlyn Miller in 1971. They are actively involved in the business. It started out in a small 3,600 sq ft area in the building on 3900 Cornhusker Hwy. They have continued to expand the business to have over 30,000 sq ft of manufacturing and storage facilities.

Their son, Mike Miller and his wife, Julie Miller are in the business with them and have built another 30,000 sq. ft. warehouse on North 40th St. Mike & Julie's children, Brad and Kelly Miller, and Brad's wife, Lori Miller, are continuing the family business. Tom and Charlyn Miller's daughter, Linda Hanigan, handles the IT for the company.

Starting with just a small number of festival tents, the business has expanded to larger festival tents and clear span tents to keep up with the growing and changing needs of their customers. The clearspan tents have no center poles so they can serve many uses from parties to large warehouses. They purchased a 132 ft. wide by 524 ft. long clearspan tent, which has been used by several customers including the Nebraska Cattleman's Ball & the Omaha Zoo.

Dedication and innovation have led to the success of the company. The company would not be what it is today without all of its dedicated and talented employees.