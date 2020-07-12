Lincoln Runza locations & employees earn top honors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Runza Restaurant employees and office staff members were recently recognized for outstanding achievement.

Lindsay Selk, crew member at the 48th & O store (previously 56th & Hwy 2), and Philip Sanchez, certified shift supervisor at the 84th & Holdrege location, were honored as Runza Rock Stars. This recognition is given to team members who are loyal and consistently go above and beyond the call of duty.

Kelli Fehringer, administrative assistant, and Becky Perrett, director of marketing, were awarded the Corporate Office Employee of the Year honor. This recognition goes to staff members who are respected for their hard work and years of service to Runza as well as their positive and supportive attitude.

Additionally, the 33rd & Highway 2 and 56th & Holdrege stores were honored for Operational Excellence. This award is presented to well-managed locations showing advancement in all parts of the business.

