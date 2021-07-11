Lincoln Runza employees & locations honored

Runza Restaurant employees and office staff members were recently recognized for outstanding achievement.

The 33rd & Hwy 2 location was honored with the Store of the Year title. The Store of the Year award is presented to a Runza Restaurant location that surpasses the field in achievement of goals, commitment to great customer service, and the food quality must be outstanding. The store received a large trophy to display.

Tiffany Wirth, managing partner, was recognized as Manager of the Year. This honor is given to Runza managers who excel in all areas of management. The recipient of the award must maintain a low personnel turnover and recruit future management candidates.

Ken Wolfe, crew member at the 33rd & Hwy 2 store, was honored as a Runza Rock Star. This recognition is given to team members who are loyal and consistently go above and beyond the call of duty.

Becki Niedbalski, district supervisor, and Jason Thiele, district supervisor, were awarded the Corporate Office Employee of the Year honor. This recognition goes to staff members who are respected for their hard work and years of service to Runza as well as their positive and supportive attitude.