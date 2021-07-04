Lincoln Lutheran teacher selected for nanoscience camp

Mr. Jeff Rickords , science teacher at Lincoln Lutheran Middle and High School , was recently accepted to the NanoSIMST nanotechnology camp for teachers at UNL. The camp is in partnership with Stanford University and sponsored by the National Nanotechnology Coordinated Infrastructure.

Selected teachers learn the physical concepts of nanotechnology and nanoscience in terms that are appropriate for teaching middle school students. Mr. Rickords's learnings at this camp will enrich Lincoln Lutheran's current science courses through both a deepened understanding of content and instructional practices.