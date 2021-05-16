Lincoln Lutheran teacher Katie Bockelman receives award

Lincoln Lutheran Middle and High School teacher, Katie Bockelman was given The Master Educator Award from Concordia University-Nebraska during their 2021 Commencement Honors Dinner on May 7th. The Master Educator Award recognizes educators who are distinguished in educational ministry.

Katie Bockelman (Ms. B to the student body) has been a beloved social studies teacher at Lincoln Lutheran since 1994. She has served Lincoln Lutheran students in many roles, including journalism and yearbook advisor, student council sponsor, and assistant girls varsity soccer coach. She's served the Lincoln community as a Bright Lights instructor for 17 summers and also teaches methods courses at Concordia University in Seward.