Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran Track and Volleyball coach for over two decades, was inducted into the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame this spring. During her coaching career, she has achieved over 400 volleyball wins. She has led Warrior athletes to six state championships -- two in volleyball, three in girls track and one in boys track. Her volleyball teams have made 10 state tournament appearances over the years, winning the title in 2004 and 2019, runner-ups in 2005 and 2018, third in 2017 and fourth in 2020. She led the boys track team to the state title in 2008 and the girls track team to three state championships in 2000, 2001 and 2019 and twice as runner-ups in 2015 and 2018.
Lincoln Lutheran coach in Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame
