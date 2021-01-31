Lincoln Journal Star welcomes Ronni Price

The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to welcome Ronni Price to its growing Lincoln Sales Team. Price is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln and has over 3 years experience working with local businesses to develop successful marketing strategies. She joined the Territory Sales Team in June and primarily focuses on retail advertising with local advertisers.
To discover how the Lincoln Journal Star can help your business reach your best customer with an affordable solution that produces outstanding results, contact Ronni Price at 402-473-2675 or rprice@journalstar.com.