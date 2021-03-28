 Skip to main content
Lincoln Journal Star welcomes Paige Peterson

Peterson

The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to welcome Paige Peterson to its growing Lincoln Sales Team.  Peterson is a graduate of the University of Jamestown with a master’s degree in business leadership. She joins the Strategic Accounts Team with almost three years of marketing experience working with large regional businesses.

To discover how the Lincoln Journal Star can help your business reach your best customer with an affordable solution that produces outstanding results, contact Paige Peterson at 402-473-2615 or ppeterson@journalstar.com

