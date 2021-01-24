 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Journal Star promotes Lanik

Lincoln Journal Star promotes Lanik

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Journal Star promotes Lanik

Lanik

The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Lanik to senior inside account executive.  Lanik has been a member of the Lincoln Sales Team for nearly five years and has proven to be successful in driving results for his customers through multi-channel marketing plans.  He will continue to provide excellent service to his customers while taking on additional leadership roles in the department. 

We want to congratulate Matt Lanik on his promotion.  To discover how the Lincoln Journal Star can help your business reach your best customer with an affordable solution that produces outstanding results, contact Matt Lanik at 402-473-7470 or mlanik@journalstar.com.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News