Lincoln Journal Star promotes Lanik

The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Lanik to senior inside account executive. Lanik has been a member of the Lincoln Sales Team for nearly five years and has proven to be successful in driving results for his customers through multi-channel marketing plans. He will continue to provide excellent service to his customers while taking on additional leadership roles in the department.
We want to congratulate Matt Lanik on his promotion. To discover how the Lincoln Journal Star can help your business reach your best customer with an affordable solution that produces outstanding results, contact Matt Lanik at 402-473-7470 or mlanik@journalstar.com.