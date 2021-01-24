Lincoln Journal Star promotes Kalkwarf

Leah Kalkwarf has been promoted to strategic accounts consultant with the Lincoln Journal Star . After graduating from Concordia University in 2019 with a Bachelor in Business Administration and Marketing, Kalkwarf joined the Lincoln Journal Star Strategic Accounts Team as an account manager and assistant to the vice president of sales.

After being in the position for 1 year, she has taken on a full sales focused role as she has already developed relationships with many of the clients. She is excited to work with businesses in Lincoln and the surrounding areas to help them strategize, create and execute plans that meet their needs across multi-media platforms and to help them grow their market share and overall business.