Lincoln Journal Star promotes Amy Brandt

The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to announce the promotion of Amy Brandt to senior strategic accounts consultant. Brandt has been an integral part of the Journal Star team for seven years, and works primarily with large to medium sized businesses in Lincoln and the surrounding areas. She enjoys building relationships with her clients and bringing new and innovative ideas to their marketing plans in order to exceed their business goals. 

Brandt has recently taken on more leadership responsibilities in working with her peers, and enjoys working with the team to help share insights and strategy. To help grow your business in a tactical way, Amy Brandt can be reached at 402-472-7425 or abrandt@journalstar.com

