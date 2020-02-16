Lincoln Industries selects Elwood for sourcing role

Lincoln Industries Manager of Global Sourcing Jim Dutmer has announced the selection of Adam Elwood to the position of sourcing engineer. In his position, Elwood will be responsible for sourcing motor sports parts and the company’s supplier capability system.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Adam has extensive experience working with computers, engines, and supply chains,” said Dutmer. “We look forward to the contributions he will make to our sourcing team.”

Lincoln Industries is the leading manufacturer and finisher for premier companies around the globe.