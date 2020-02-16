Lincoln Industries selects Elwood for sourcing role

Elwood

Lincoln Industries Manager of Global Sourcing Jim Dutmer has announced the selection of Adam Elwood to the position of sourcing engineer. In his position, Elwood will be responsible for sourcing motor sports parts and the company’s supplier capability system.

“Adam has extensive experience working with computers, engines, and supply chains,” said Dutmer. “We look forward to the contributions he will make to our sourcing team.”

Lincoln Industries is the leading manufacturer and finisher for premier companies around the globe.

