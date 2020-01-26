Lincoln Industries selects Doane for engineering role

Lincoln Industries Director of Engineering, Tom Pryor, has announced the selection of Luke Doane to the role of manufacturing engineer. In this position, Doane will be responsible for leading projects focused on improving safety, quality, and operational efficiency. He has extensive experience in process engineering.

“Luke comes to us with a solid background in project management and a diverse skill set focused on problem identification and process improvement,” said Pryor. “We are excited to have Luke as part of the engineering team at Lincoln Industries and look forward to the contributions he will make to our success.”