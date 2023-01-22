Lincoln Industries selections

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selection of Jeremy Liss, electrical controls engineer; the promotion of Adam Matzner, director of innovation; and the promotion of John Bauer, director of business development.

Liss joins Lincoln Industries after having worked most recently at HOA Solutions and has maintenance and controls experience in several different industries. Liss will support our operations and engineering teams to help develop, troubleshoot, and upgrade control systems across all our facilities.

Matzner has been with Lincoln Industries 17 years, having advanced in a variety of roles in multiple departments. Matzner’s technical knowledge and leadership has been invaluable on multiple major projects. Matzner has consistently demonstrated a strong ability to drive results and bring innovative ideas to the table.

Bauer started with Lincoln Industries in 2007 and will be responsible for driving new strategic business across Lincoln Industries along with managing the commercial segments of the enterprise. Bauer has a unique ability to find strategic projects that leverage Lincoln Industries capabilities while also building strong partnerships and relationships with customers.

Lincoln Industries is a growth-oriented manufacturing company and for 70 years has been solving technically complex problems for premium brands. As a values-based company with a unique culture, we are committed to developing our people professionally and personally with a positive team environment. To learn more and see open positions visit lincolnindustries.com/careers.

