Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selection of Brian Nehe, director of quality.
Nehe is a Nebraska native and is joining the company after a successful leadership career, most recently as vice president of operations for Matheson Gas. He has a shared commitment to values-based leadership and investment in people. As we continue to integrate our growth strategies across the enterprise, Nehe and his team will work to align processes and procedures across all Lincoln Industries locations.
Lincoln Industries is a growth-oriented manufacturing company and for 70 years has been solving technically complex problems for premium brands. As a values-based company with a unique culture, we are committed to developing our people professionally and personally with a positive team environment. To learn more and see open positions visit lincolnindustries.com/careers.