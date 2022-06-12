Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selections of Alan Goodenberger, plant engineer; Dana Hendricksen, department manager; Travis Schmid, sales representative - branded products; and Kendall Warnock, manager of operations.

Alan Goodenberger joins us after having worked at Kawasaki for two years as a plant engineer. He will be responsible for facility engineering and will ensure infrastructure and systems reliability and capabilities.

Dana Hendricksen comes to Lincoln Industries after having worked at Tenneco as a production supervisor. He brings several years of manufacturing leadership experience to the team and will be department manager responsible for the day-to-day operations in the truck value stream.

Travis Schmid has extensive experience in the aftermarket motorcycle community and joins the Khrome Werks team as outside sales representative for our Midwest markets. His vast knowledge of the V-twin market will help grow the Khrome Werks brand with a variety of customers.

Kendall Warnock was selected as operations manager of the Lincoln Industries Tube Fabrication facility located in the Airpark Industrial Complex. He served for over 11 years in leadership roles within Lincoln Fire & Rescue and brings a strong track record of building successful teams to his role. His passion for servant leadership and developing relationships will be valuable in managing the nearly 100 Lincoln Industries people at the Airpark facility.

Lincoln Industries is a growth-oriented manufacturing company and for 70 years has been solving technically complex problems for premium brands. As a values-based company with a unique culture, we are committed to developing our people professionally and personally with a positive team environment. To learn more and see open positions visit lincolnindustries.com/careers.