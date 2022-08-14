Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selections of Brian Tillman, supplier quality specialist; Daniel Suiter, production planner; Quentin Robb, purchasing agent; and Sean Mikkleson, design technician.

Brian Tillman is joining Lincoln Industries as a supplier quality specialist. He will be responsible for building quality processes that produce quality products with the company’s strategic suppliers. Tillman brings a wealth of manufacturing experience from the transportation and electro-mechanical device industries. He aspires to keep learning in the field of manufacturing and apply his knowledge to take Lincoln Industries’ quality standards to the next level.

Daniel Suiter joins Lincoln Industries after working with Duncan Aviation in Utah. He joins the production control team and will be planning internal production and supply chain activities to meet customer demand. The Lincoln native has come home to help solve supply chain issues to best serve our customers.

Quentin Robb previously worked at Lighting for Impact where he was the director of development. His experience in procurement, negotiation, operations, overseas supply chains and building supplier relationships will help him excel in his new procurement role within the sourcing department. Robb will be tasked with fine tuning a purchasing system across all Lincoln Industries sites with a focus on increasing efficiency, driving cost savings, and building relationships.

Sean Mikkleson has worked for SourceOne for just over six years and his new role of design technician will involve working with end users/contractors/customers developing custom sheet metal structures which allow LED boards to be mounted in various sizes/contours depending on specific needs. This is a growing market for SourceOne, and Mikkleson has helped build/install structures in the past and will continue to help.

Lincoln Industries is a growth-oriented manufacturing company and for 70 years has been solving technically complex problems for premium brands. As a values-based company with a unique culture, we are committed to developing our people professionally and personally with a positive team environment. To learn more and see open positions visit lincolnindustries.com/careers.